Golf course using hunters to get rid of geese

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A York County golf course is dealing with an over population of geese. Now licensed hunters are helping take care of the problem. The head golf professional calls this a last resort. He's tried everything and said he has no other choice.

At Bridgewater Golf Club, you'll have a better chance of seeing geese, than birdies or eagles.

"The golf course is in great shape." Daniel Baker, head golf professional manager of Bridgewater Golf Club, said. "We have really great reviews about the golf course except that the geese are just a major major problem here."

Baker said there are at least 150 geese living on their greens. You can find them at any given spot, at any given time.

"I've done everything I can. I've roped off the ponds, I've put fake swans, I have a dog, we've used the fire cracker shells. Nothing seems to be working," Baker said.

So he sent out a letter to people living in the area letting them know licensed, experienced hunters are being sent to help, "thin out the population."

"I'm okay with it, as long as they're not shooting toward my house, is the bottom line," Allysha Craft, a neighbor, said. "I have two small kids and that's my main concern."

"It's normal, controlling the population," Nicholas Smart, a neighbor, said. "You don't want to over populate because then the rest of the species and other problems come about. They're thinning the herds which is normal for hunting and preservation of the land and the properties."

And the problem is a double bogey. Not only are they aggressive but -

"They poop everywhere. It gets on their hands, it gets on their clothes, it gets on the carts, it gets on their shoes," Baker said. "Again, we're not doing it to be inhumane, we're trying to this ethically, and do it right, and that's what we're doing."

"It's terrible but, what are you gunna do?" Bob Hallsky, another neighbor, said. "How else are you going to get rid of them? I don't know."

Those professional hunters will be out at the golf course at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Baker said the hunters are required to stay at least 150 yards away from the homes, and if the geese are in the pond they're going to chase them out first.