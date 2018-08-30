× Harrisburg woman accused of conducting marijuana growing operation in her home

HARRISBURG — A 29-year-old Harrisburg woman was charged Wednesday after police executed a drug search warrant at her home on the 300 block of Pond Avenue.

Andrea L. Moon was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child after police say they discovered a moderately sized marijuana growing operation at her home. Police allegedly discovered 18 marijuana plants in various stages of growth and numerous items used to enhance the growing process, identify and preserve the marijuana crop.

Susquehanna Township Police say they also observed conditions that were hazardous to the general safety and welfare of a 4-year-old child that was present at the time of the search. That includes, police allege, the discovery of a child’s bed in the same room as the growing operation and an unlocked safe containing a firearm.