Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (August 30, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: Pennsylvania Lawmakers and the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg express interest in creating a fund for victims of child sex abuse.

This follows the grand jury report on six Catholic Diocese in Pennsylvania detailing allegations of abuse against more than 300 priests and the cover-up by high-ranking church officials.

Expect more from FOX43’s Jack Eble who speaks with a spokesperson for the Diocese of Harrisburg and Rep. Mark Rozzi, who propose a retroactive window for victims who aged out of the statute of limitations,