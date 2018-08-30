× Indiana man charged with scamming Millersville man out of $70,000

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Indiana man is charged with scamming a Millersville man out of $70,000.

Jeremiah Konfor, 30, is facing felony counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and theft by deception.

Konfor was arrested earlier this month in Texas, and extradited back to Pennsylvania.

An investigation revealed that Konfor posed as a title company via e-mail, and set requested a wire transfer from the victim worth $70,000 for closing on the property.

The victim sent the money, and the email was later determined to be fraudulent.

The victim contacted the titling company in February 2017 and learned they had not received or distributed the funds, and an investigation revealed that this was part of an online scam where Konfor posed as the company and utilized an email address that appeared legitimate.

Konfor was caught on camera in Maryland making a withdrawal from the account the $70,000 was deposited in, and then making large purchases at a department store.

The victim said that he did not know Konfor and had never knowingly interacted with him.

Now, Konfor is at Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail.