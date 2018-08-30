× ‘Isolated’ fire breaks out at Chambersburg Area Senior High School, students being sent home early

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Chambersburg Area School District says no one is injured after an isolated fire broke out at the high school this morning.

According to a message posted on the district’s Facebook page, an isolated fire broke out at Chambersburg Area Senior High School this morning.

No students or staff were injured, and everyone was evacuated from the building.

Students are being sent home for the day, as a precaution.