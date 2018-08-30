× Multiple casualties in New Mexico bus crash, state police say

Multiple people were killed and others suffered serious injuries Thursday in a crash involving a passenger bus in northwestern New Mexico, state police said.

The crash occurred along Interstate 40 in McKinley County, state police said.

“Officers and EMS teams are still working the scene actively,” New Mexico state police tweeted, indicating the incident happened near Thoreau.

The Greyhound bus involved in the crash carried 47 passengers, the company told CNN affiliate KOAT. The bus was traveling from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.