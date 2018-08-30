× Orioles’ 1B/OF Mark Trumbo to undergo season-ending knee surgery

BALTIMORE– The Orioles will be without a big bat for the rest of the season.

1B/OF Mark Trumbo has decided to undergo season-ending knee surgery after reportedly receiving a number of opinions.

With the Orioles placing as the worst team in baseball, having the procedure early will give Trumbo, 32, additional time to recover before Spring Training in February 2019.

Like much of Baltimore’s roster, Trumbo wasn’t having his best season, as he was hitting .261 with 17 HR’s and 44 RBI’s.

Those numbers will represent some of his lowest totals since the 2015 season.