Out of the 90s for Thursday, but there’s a chance for some isolated showers and thundershowers

ISOLATED STORM CHANCES RETURN: The 90s are gone for Thursday, but we bring slightly higher chances for a few showers or thunderstorms into the mix. The morning brings clouds as a cold front slides through the region. An isolated shower is possible too, with temperatures starting in the upper 60s to middle 70s for most. The rest of Thursday is warm and stuffy, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. The activity should be isolated, but still bring the umbrella. Highs are in the middle to upper 80s. Isolated showers are possible through the night. Overnight lows are a bit lower, with readings in the lower to middle 60s. The pattern stalls and remains a bit unsettled, so the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms remains through Friday, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures come down a bit, with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s depending on where exactly the front sits. There’s no break from the humidity despite the lower temperatures, but the levels are a bit lower.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The holiday weekend remains a bit unsettled, but it does not appear to be a washout on any particular day. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday, with the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday brings a continued chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms, but there is a good amount of dry time too. It’s still fairly humid, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Labor Day is warmer and more humid. There’s a small chance for a few showers or thunderstorms, but currently, the forecast looks more optimistic than not! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s, but a few spots could make a go at 90 degrees! Not a bad way to send off summer!

NEXT WEEK: Back to work and back to school on Tuesday is hot and muggy. Temperatures are in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees, with a small chance for a thunderstorm or two. Wednesday is very similar. Skies are partly cloudy, with a small chance for a thunderstorm or two. Temperatures hover near 90 degrees again. Heat indices will feel like the lower 90s at the peak during the afternoon.

Have a great Thursday!