× PA Game Commission relocates wild bear cub that made its way into ZooAmerica

DERRY TWP., Dauphin County — The Pennsylvania Game Commission safely captured and relocated a wild bear cub that made its way into ZooAmerica Wednesday afternoon, according to Quinn Bryner, a spokeswoman for Hersheypark.

The cub climbed a tree adjacent to the Zoo before it went over the perimeter fence and onto the property, Bryner said. As a precaution, the Zoo was closed to guests.

While inside the Zoo, the cub climbed another tree at the edge of an exhibit, where it stayed until a Wildlife Officer arrived, Bryner added. Zoo staff monitored the cub to keep it segregated from the other animals.