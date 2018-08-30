× Perry County Magisterial District Judge placed on administrative leave

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– A Magisterial District Judge has been placed on administrative leave.

Judge Daniel McGuire of District Court 41-3-03 has been placed on administrative leave, effective August 28, according to Stacey Witalec, the communications director for the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

Witalec noted that moving forward, an interim judge will be available to hear cases while the office remains open.