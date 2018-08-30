× Pirates designate utility man Sean Rodriguez for assignment

PITTSBURGH– A versatile utility man has been designated for assignment by the Pirates.

The team announced that IF/OF Sean Rodriguez was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

Rodriguez, 33, was unable to get it going this season, and has struggled since returning from injuries suffered in a serious car accident in 2017.

Overall, he was hitting .167 with 5 HR’s and 19 RBI’s in 66 games for the team in 2018.

Veteran IF Jordy Mercer will take Rodriguez’s roster spot upon returning from the Disabled List.