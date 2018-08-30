Plenty of clouds and a few showers to end the week Friday

FRIDAY SHOWER THREAT: Other than an isolated shower or thunderstorm, this evening is warm and humid. Clouds thicken too. Overnight, skies become overcast, and showers are possible through the early morning hours. Lows drop to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Don’t walk out the door without the umbrella. A few showers return during the afternoon and evening. Don’t expect widespread coverage. Temperatures are held to near 80 degrees with clouds and easterly winds 5 to 10 mph. Clouds linger heading into Saturday. A couple showers may still develop but there are plenty of dry hours for outdoor activity. Highs are in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect more sunshine and increasing warmth for Sunday with highs in the middle 80s. A couple of thunderstorms are could pop up during the afternoon hours.

LABOR DAY: It looks drier for the holiday. Although, an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. It begins to feel hotter and more sticky with highs near 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK HEAT RETURNS: The heat begins to increase as a bubble of high pressure dominates the pattern. Tuesday brings more sunshine and an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Readings are near 90 again. It’s hazy, hot and humid Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon temperatures topping out in the lower 90s.

