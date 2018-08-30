× Python found at Lancaster County Sheetz

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Something rather unusual occurred at a Sheetz store on Thursday morning.

According to the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, the python was found abandoned outside the New Holland store.

The group’s Facebook post says that the Sheetz manager kept the python safe from being run over until employees from the sanctuary could arrive:

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.