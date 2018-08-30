Second suspect wanted in connection with deadly April shooting in York arrested

NEW YORK CITY — The second suspect wanted in connection with the April shooting death of a 27-year-old man in York was arrested Thursday afternoon in New York City, according to the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS).

Chayanne Ramirez, 28, was taken into custody by members of the USMS New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force around 1 p.m. in the Bronx, a borough of New York City. He was turned over to the New York Police Department to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

York City Police obtained a warrant for Ramirez’s arrest on April 25, 10 days after Luis Iona, of Schuylkill County, was shot and killed in the area of Duke Street and South Street. Iona’s alleged killer, 28-year-old Brandon Dejesus, turned himself into police on August 14. Dejesus faces homicide charges.

The warrant charged Ramirez with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and lesser offenses.

Leads led Deputy Marshals and their task force partners to New York City.

“The U.S. Marshals Service and its task force partners recognize the importance of cooperation between federal, state and local police agencies – especially when searching for fugitives wanted for violent crimes,” said U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane. “It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of relief to the community.”