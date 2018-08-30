× Staff member at Berks County high school charged with inappropriate relationship with student

BERKS COUNTY — A staff member at Daniel Boone High School in Union Township, Berks County has been charged with being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to State Police.

Jamie Witzel, 40, of Schwenksville, is charged with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault, police say.

The alleged relationship between Witzel and a student at the school occurred between 2016 and 2017, police say.

Witzel turned herself in at the office of Magisterial District Judge David E. Glass in Birdsboro on August 24, police say. She was arraigned on the charges and bail was set at $50,000.