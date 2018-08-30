× Swatara Middle School student arrested after threatening message is posted on social media

SWATARA TOWNSHIP — Police have arrested a Swatara Middle School student after investigating a threatening message posted to social media Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Central Dauphin School District, Swatara Township Police contacted school officials Wednesday after learning about the message. Police determined the message involved a threat between two students at the school.

The student suspected of creating the message was arrested off school property after school hours, the district says.

The district says it will take the appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and will continue to work closely with Swatara Township Police in the investigation.