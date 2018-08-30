× Three charged with stealing from Penn Manor Schools

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — State Police say three men stole thousands of dollars in cash and electronic equipment from several schools in the Penn Manor School District.

Marticville Middle School, Martic Elementary School and Conestoga Elementary fell victim to the burglars. Police say the thefts occurred between July 24th and July 30th.

Police charge the following:

Robert Rutter, 28, of Strasburg: Burglary ( 1 count), Criminal Conspiracy to commit burglary and theft

Alex Denlinger, 25, of Strasburg: Burglary ( 4 counts), Criminal Conspiracy to commit burglary and theft

Dale Heisey, 57, of Strasburg: Burglary ( 4 counts), Criminal Conspiracy to commit burglary and theft