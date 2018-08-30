× Two Lancaster residents charged following shooting incident in Manheim Township

LANCASTER COUNTY — Two Lancaster residents were arrested and charged Wednesday following a shooting that occurred that evening, according to police.

Joseph Green, 23, allegedly shot a man in the back with a pistol when he fled Amanda Perez-Ayala’s apartment. Officers learned that the two had planned on locking the victim — whom they both knew — in the apartment until he gave them marijuana or money, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were dispatched to 24-year-old Perez-Ayala’s apartment, located in the 600 block of McGrann Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. for a reported assault. The two allegedly provided false information to authorities, claiming that the assault never occurred, according to police.

Green is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession instruments of a crime and false reports to law enforcement.

Perez-Ayala faces charges of robbery, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and false reports to law enforcement.

Bail was set at $200,000 which they were unable to post. Both were taken to Lancaster County Prison, where they remain at this time, police add.