Viewing & Memorial Services to be held beginning today for late Chief Michael Reese

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Viewing and memorial services will be held beginning today for late Willow Street Fire Company Chief Michael Reese.

Reese passed away suddenly last week.

Here is the schedule for viewing & memorial services:

VIEWING – Wednesday, August 29 (6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)

Willow Street Fire Company

2901 Willow Street Pike North

Willow Street, PA 17584

 

VIEWING – Thursday, August 30 (10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

Willow Street Church of Christ

2723 Willow Street Pike North

Willow Street, PA 17584

 

Full Fireman’s Funeral – Thursday, August 30 (beginning at 11:00 a.m.)

Willow Street Church of Christ

2723 Willow Street Pike North

Willow Street, PA 17584

 

Apparatus Procession to:

Willow Street Mennonite Church

399 East Penn Grant Road

Willow Street, PA 17584

 

Companies wishing to send apparatus, contact:

Craig Elmer

717-512-6131

caelmer2017@gmail.com