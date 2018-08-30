Viewing & Memorial Services to be held beginning today for late Chief Michael Reese
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Viewing and memorial services will be held beginning today for late Willow Street Fire Company Chief Michael Reese.
Reese passed away suddenly last week.
Here is the schedule for viewing & memorial services:
VIEWING – Wednesday, August 29 (6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)
Willow Street Fire Company
2901 Willow Street Pike North
Willow Street, PA 17584
VIEWING – Thursday, August 30 (10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)
Willow Street Church of Christ
2723 Willow Street Pike North
Willow Street, PA 17584
Full Fireman’s Funeral – Thursday, August 30 (beginning at 11:00 a.m.)
Willow Street Church of Christ
2723 Willow Street Pike North
Willow Street, PA 17584
Apparatus Procession to:
Willow Street Mennonite Church
399 East Penn Grant Road
Willow Street, PA 17584
Companies wishing to send apparatus, contact:
Craig Elmer
717-512-6131
caelmer2017@gmail.com