West Perry bus involved in accident; no students injured

PERRY COUNTY — A school bus carrying 37 West Perry School District students was involved in an accident this morning in the area of Sandy Hollow Road and Rambo Hill Road, the school district said Thursday on its Facebook page.

The accident happened around 7:20 a.m., according to the school district.

According to initial reports, the district says, the bus was hit near the front door by a vehicle attempting to enter the road from a driveway.

The bus contractor, district personnel, Pennsylvania State Police, and emergency responders reported to the scene, and parents of the effected students were immediately notified, the district says.

None of the students riding the bus reported any injuries to emergency responders, the school district says, and all were assessed by school nurses once they arrived at school.