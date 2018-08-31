× 7 previously deported aliens indicted for illegal re-entry into the U.S.; all were found in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — Seven previously deported illegal aliens were indicted separately Thursday by a federal grand jury for illegally re-entering the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The following persons were indicted, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed:

Mario Mendez-Morales, 41, of Mexico: Previously deported in August 2009, March 2010, May 2010, and February 2013. He allegedly re-entered the U.S. illegally sometime after February 2013 and was found in Schuylkill County after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, a term of supervised release, and a fine.

Bernardo Palma-Flores, 32, of Mexico: Previously deported in March, Palma-Flores allegedly re-entered the U.S. illegally sometime after March and was found in Cumberland County.

Carlos Sales-Picazo, 27, of Mexico: Previously deported in January 2010, he allegedly re-entered the county cometime after January 2010 and was found in York County.

Sixto Hernandez-Arias, 44, of El Salvador: Previously deported to El Salvador in June 2012, he allegedly illegally re-entered the country and was found in York County.

Eigner Zunun-Gonzalez, 27, of Mexico: Deported in 2009, he allegedly re-entered the U.S. and was found in Cumberland County.

Facundo Gregorio-Gonzalez, 42, of Mexico: Deported in 2009, he allegedly re-entered the U.S. and was found in Union County.

Mario Castillo-Carmona, 28, of Mexico: Deported in 2011, he allegedly re-entered the country and was found in Luzerne County.

Palma-Flores, Sales-Picazo, Hernandez-Arias, Zanun-Gonzalez, Gregorio-Gonzalez, and Castillo-Carmona all face a maximum penalty of two years in prison, a term of supervised release, and fines.

These cases were investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations. Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian G. McDonnell is prosecuting the cases.