Amtrak Keystone Service, Pennsylvanian Service operating on modified service due to inclement weather

Keystone Service (Harrisburg, Pa. – New York) for Aug. 31

Service is temporarily suspended between Harrisburg and Lancaster.

Trains 645 and 609 have been terminated at Lancaster and alternate transportation was provided for customers back to Philadelphia.

Trains 619, 653 & 655 will terminate at Lancaster.

Trains 620 & 622 will originate at Lancaster.

Trains 647, 649, & 651 will terminate in Philadelphia.

Trains 652, 654, 656 & 658 will originate in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvanian Service (New York – Pittsburgh, Pa.) for Aug. 31:

Train 43 was terminated in Lancaster, Pa. and customers were provided substitute transportation on charter buses from Lancaster, Pa. to Harrisburg, Pa. Customers will be permitted to return to New York at Lancaster if they choose to do so.

Pennsylvanian Service (New York – Pittsburgh, Pa.) for Sept. 1:

Train 42 has been canceled. Customers are encouraged to book alternate thruway bus service between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg.

Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day.

Amtrak regrets any inconvenience. This information is correct as of the above time and date. Information is subject to change as conditions warrant.

Anyone can subscribe to automated email or text message notifications if Amtrak trains are behind schedule at specific stations. Notifications can be given for up to six trains and stations by either text or email and delivered when you choose – on a single day, every day, or just certain days of the week. Create a subscription at Amtrak.com/delayalerts.

Customers with travel plans can review refund information on Amtrak.com. Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/alerts.

On Twitter, please follow @AmtrakNEC for service disruptions on the Northeast Corridor (including Acela Express, Northeast Regional and other corridor services). For service information outside the Northeast Corridor, please follow @AmtrakAlerts.

Source: Amtrak