Avoid the rush, when to travel this Labor Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY Pa.-- Labor Day weekend is upon us and you might want to get a head start if you're planning on traveling. The Pennsylvania Turnpike says 3.5 million cars are expected to be driving on state roads this Labor Day weekend.

The PA Turnpike says they anticipate Friday to be the heaviest traveled with roughly 750,000 cars out driving to their destination. With Friday being the most traveled day this holiday weekend officials suggest leaving before noon to beat all the traffic or travel during non-peak times.

Saturday, September 1: 510,000 cars

Sunday, September 2: 410,000 cars

Monday, September 3: 510,000 cars

Tuesday, September 4: 615,000 cars

PennDOT officials want to remind you to also be safe this holiday weekend, and to not get behind the wheel if you are impaired. There will be increased patrols with more state police and checkpoints.

In 2016 there were 2,800 crashes on Labor Day weekend in Pennsylvania-- 281 of those were due to alcohol and 106 were related to drugs. From those accidents there were 15 fatalities.

Authorities say to please be safe, and don't drink or do drugs and drive.

If you want to adjust when you were planning to hit the road for Labor Day weekend-- this website shows you current traffic patterns, helps you plan a head by the hour, and shows you the expected volume of vehicles on the road!