Business owners worry about impact of sewer project, road closure

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A sewer repair project on a section of Market Street in Harrisburg is set to begin after Labor Day. The project will bring road closures to the area through November.

Underneath Market Street sit two 36-inch sewer mains built in 1885 and 1912, both in need of repairs. From now through November, Capital Region Water will begin those repairs in a $1.3 million infrastructure improvement project.

"The sewer needs to be done," said Zeshan Ali, owner of Pizza Boli's on the corner of Market and 13th Streets. "But I think it's a long time that they are taking."

Ali says the road being close right in front of his restaurant will definitely impact business.

"At night-time we have a lot of deliveries that are going out," said Ali. "So there's going to be, definitely a problem with customers parking, our driver parkings."

Not only will the project impact food going out of the store, it will also impact the delivery of food to the store.

"The deliveries, usually if they don't have parking, they don't drop the delivery," said Ali. "They just leave, so we have to think of something else for them."

Work on the project will be done Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November. A detour map can be found here.