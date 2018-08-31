× Camp Hill man arrested on charges of bank robbery

CAMP HILL, Cumberland County — Police have arrested a 34-year-old Camp Hill man in connection to the robbery of a S&T Bank that occurred Thursday afternoon on Market Street.

Camp Hill Borough Police say Brandon Black entered the bank at about 1:08 p.m., brandishing a knife. He made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Black was taken into custody by police on Thursday at about 7:45 p.m., after officers were dispatched to a drug overdose case on the 300 block of April Drive. Black was taken into custody nearby after allegedly attempting to flee from police on foot.

Black was remanded to Cumberland County Prison on $250,000 bail. He is charged with robbery and other offenses, police say.