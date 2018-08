× Capital Region Water begins Market Street sewer repair project

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Capital Region Water will begin an infrastructure improvement project to repair two sewer mains in Market Street between Cameron Street and 13th Street. This project will require road closures in the area from now through November.

Traffic will be detoured to Paxton Street. Detour details will be posted and can be viewed on Capital Region Water’s website. The sidewalks on Market Street will be open to pedestrian traffic.

If you have any questions, you can call Capital Region Water at 888-510-0606 or email info@capitalregionwater.com.

SOURCE: Capitol Region Water