Eagles’ TE Brett Celek retires after 11 seasons with team

PHILADELPHIA– The day after the team’s final preseason game, a Philadelphia Eagles’ great has retired.

TE Brett Celek announced his retirement on the team’s website on Friday.

Celek, 33, racked up 4998 yards and 31 TDs over his tenure with the team.

His role had decreased in recent seasons, as he was used as a blocking tight end.

However, he remained a fan favorite, especially after the team’s Super Bowl run.

Despite reportedly having offers from other teams, Celek chose to retire.

The team posted this tribute video on its social media pages: