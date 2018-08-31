Flooded roadways leave people stranded for hours in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT JOY, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. - Mount Joy got hit hard with rain Friday which caused flooding and major traffic delays.

Many cars were detoured through Mount Joy because Route 283 was completely shut down in both directions near 772 because of flooding. However, Rt 283 wasn't the only road causing a problems for drivers, many other roadways were covered by water.

“It took 4 1/2 hours to get home, 8.5 miles," said Kimberly Acevedo of Mount Joy. "Every road you went down, the highways were closed, the roads were closed, fire trucks everywhere, cars not realizing how deep the water was and foolishly they drove into it and the cars got swallowed."

Remember, it you are driving and see water on the roadways, turn around, don't drown.