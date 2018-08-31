× Hanover man killed in overnight motorcycle accident identified

HANOVER — Update: The Hanover man killed in Friday morning’s motorcycle accident has been identified as 51-year-old Gary Riley.

Riley drove a 2000 Harley Davidson FXSTB into a tree, according to Hanover Borough Police. The incident happened at approximately 2:02 a.m., police say.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed the accident to call the police department (717) 637-5575.