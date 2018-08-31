HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Dallastown at Manheim Township

Dallastown (0-1) at Manheim Township (1-0)

Dallastown opened the season with a tough home loss, falling 24-19 to Hempfield. The key play came in the fourth quarter, with the Wildcats driving in the Hempfield red zone, down 17-13. The Black Knights hit Dallastown QB Jordan Cook on a keeper play, forcing the ball loose, and Riley Good scooped it up and raced 81 yards for a game-breaking defensive score.

Dallastown lost the game despite a solid performance from senior running back Nyzair Smith, the reigning York-Adams Offensive Player of the Year, who racked up 135 yards on 25 carries and scored on a 27-yard TD run in the second half.

Cook also scored on a 52-yard dash for the Wildcats.

Manheim Township, the defending L-L League Section 1 and District 3 Class 6A champion, opened its season with a 17-10 triumph at Central Dauphin East last Saturday. The Blue Streaks were outgained 239-213 in total yards, but scored a defensive touchdown on a 62-yard fumble return by Bryce Case and added a 16-yard TD strike from new starting quarterback Harrison Kirk to Ben Mann in the first half. Jack Rodenberger booted a 30-yard field goal for the Streaks, who led 17-3 at one point.

Jaden Floyd rushed for 109 yards on 14 carries for Township, who took advantage of eight CD East penalties and three turnovers to help offset their mild offensive struggles.

The Streaks are expected to contend again in Section 1, along with Warwick and Wilson. After this week’s matchup, they face Central Dauphin in their final non-league game. Township also has a league-mandated Section 1-2 crossover game with Cocalico coming up next month.