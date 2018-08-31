Indiana man allegedly scammed Millersville resident out of $70,000

LANCASTER COUNTY — An Indiana man faces charges after he allegedly scammed a Millersville man out of $70,000, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

The DA’s Office alleges that Jeremiah Konfor, 30, set up a fraudulent email posing as a titling company and requested and received funds in a wire transaction to close on a property.

An investigation into the scam began in February 2017 when Millersville Police met with a victim in relation to a fraud report, according to the DA’s Office. The victim told police that he was in the process of purchasing a property and conducting business with his title company, via email, to set up his payment.

“During the course of these emails, he received an email from what he believed to be the titling company requesting $70,000 wire transfer for closing on the property,” the DA’s Office release states. “The money was sent and the email was later determined to be fraudulent.”

The victim contacted the titling company and learned that they have not received or distributed the $70,000.

Further investigation revealed that Konfor allegedly used an email address that appeared legitimate but was in fact, altered by one characted.

Konfor was identified as the possessor of the count where the $70,000 ended up and was also seen on video making a withdrawal from that account, the DA’s Office adds.. Konfor was not in any way associated with the titling company or the property purchase.

He was arrested earlier this month in Texas and has since been extradited back to Pennsylvania.

Konfor is charged with felony counts of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and theft by deception.