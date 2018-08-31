Labor Day Postal Holiday schedule

CENTRAL PA— As many Americans observe Labor Day and enjoy the extended holiday weekend, the Postal Service is hard at work and has a convenient feature to help consumers keep track of their mail: Informed Delivery. Whether consumers are in town or traveling for the holiday, Informed Delivery lets residential consumers see what is arriving in their mailboxes by sending them digital previews of their incoming envelopes and postcards. These images can be viewed via email notifications, or accessed through an online dashboard atinformeddelivery.usps.com — perfect for travelers to check for important letters that are arriving over the holiday weekend. Informed Delivery already has over 12 million users nationwide and has received exceptional reviews: 95% of users indicated they are very satisfied or satisfied with the new feature, and the majority check their notifications every day or almost every day. Informed Delivery is quick, easy to use, and free. There are over 147,000 customers registered for Informed Delivery in the Central PA District (ZIP Codes beginning with ZIP Codes 169 through 188, 195 and 196). The Postal Service reminds customers that Post Offices will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, September 3, to observe Labor Day. There will be no residential or business deliveries. Although there will be no regular mail service, Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered on Labor Day, with normal delivery and collection schedules resuming Tuesday, September 4. Please note: Stamps are available at most grocery, pharmacy and convenience stores.

