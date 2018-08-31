× Lancaster man to serve up to eight years in prison for burglary, breaking into homes

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man will serve up to eight years in prison for breaking into three homes last year.

Jaray Benner, 23, recently pleaded guilty to felony counts of burglary and related charges regarding the incidents from July 2017.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, Benner will serve 3½ to 8 years in prison.

On July 27, 2017, Lancaster city police caught Benner in the act of burglary, as he was seen coming out of a window of a home. He stole electronics, watches, and other items.

Police arrested him there.

Now, he will serve time.