Maryland man indicted for robbing Shrewsbury Township bank by federal grand jury

HARRISBURG — A Maryland man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges of bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Robert Donnell, 56, of Freeland, Md., robbed $1,584 from the BB&T Bank in Shrewsbury Township on May 23, the indictment alleges.

The case was investigated by the Southern Regional Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and the FBI, with assistance from Maryland State Police.