Police will conduct sobriety checkpoints, roving DUI patrols this weekend in Lancaster, York, Adams counties

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA — The Center For Traffic Safety announced Friday at sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be in effect in Adams, Lancaster and York counties over the holiday weekend as part of the Center’s Impaired Driving Program.

The enforcement activities are part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization, which went into effect on August 15 and will continue through September 3. Locally, sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols will be held sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Monday, the Center says.

Pennsylvania’s focus for this mobilization is DUI-drug impairment. The Commonwealth’s specially-trained drug recognition officers will be assisting in the mobilization to identify and arrest drug impaired drivers.

Sobriety checkpoints, roving DUI patrols and other enforcement activities organized as part of this program are funded with federal grant money provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and established on sections of roadway which have proven to be high incidence for impaired drivers both in terms of crashes and arrests.