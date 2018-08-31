× Rams, Aaron Donald agree to terms on 6-year, $135 million contract

LOS ANGELES — Aaron Donald finally got his money.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive end, recognized by many as the NFL’s best player at his position, is expected to sign a new six-year, $135 million contract that will include $87 million guaranteed, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The deal is the richest in NFL history for a defensive end.

Donald held out of training camp this summer while waiting for the team and his representatives to come to terms on a new deal. A first-round pick in 2014, Donald was about to begin the final year of his rookie contract, according to ESPN.

Now he could stick with the Rams through the 2024 season, if he plays out the length of the contract.

Donald, a three-time All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowl selection and 2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year, has 39 career sacks and nine forced fumbles, ESPN says.

He will now join a stacked Rams defensive line that includes All-Pro odefensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who signed with the team this past offseason as a free agent, and seventh-year pro Michael Brockers.