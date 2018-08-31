× Route 283 in Lancaster County closed by flooding near Route 772

LANCASTER COUNTY — Flood conditions have closed all traffic lanes on Route 283 near the Route 772 (Manheim/Mount Joy) Exit, according to PennDOT.

Flooding on PA 283 eastbound between PA 772 and Esbenshade Rd. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) August 31, 2018

Witnesses tell FOX43 that the water is over the tires of some cars stranded in the lanes.

One driver traveling west on Route 283 submitted this photo as they were entering the exit ramp on Route 772:

This photo of Route 283, submitted by Jonathan Krodel, was shot at about 3:10 p.m.