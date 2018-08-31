× Several Central PA high school football games postponed; here’s the updated list

Friday night’s sudden onset of storms and flooding has wreaked havoc on the local high school football schedule — especially in Lancaster County.

Here are the postponements thus far, with their makeup dates:

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Manheim Central at Hempfield (Saturday, 10 a.m.)

Ephrata at Northern Lebanon (Saturday, noon)

Pequea Valley at Donegal (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

Lebanon at Elco (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

Garden Spot at Warwick (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

Dover at Elizabethtown (Monday, 6 p.m.)

YAIAA

Hanover at Eastern York (Saturday, 10 a.m.)