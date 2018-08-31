Shower and thunderstorm threat drops heading towards the Labor Day holiday!

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FRENZY FORECAST: Light easterly wind keeps the clouds around. Showers with a few rumbles this evening have the potential to produce locally heavy downpours. Keep the umbrella handy tonight. Temperatures are in the 70s but it will feel muggy with the higher humidity. Morning lows drop to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Clouds and drizzle continue into the morning, along with a couple of showers. There is a midday break before a few showers or even a thunderstorm pops up during the afternoon. Temperatures are held in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds shift by Sunday out of the south, helping to break up the cloud cover. Morning showers give way to some breaks in the cloud cover. With sunshine, thunderstorms become a threat during the afternoon. Plenty of rain free hours to enjoy the outdoors. It is expected to be warm and muggy. Highs are back into the middle 80s.

LABOR DAY: It looks drier for the holiday. Although, an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out. It begins to feel hotter and more humid with highs near 90 degrees. With the heat and humidity factored together, how it feels ,or the heat index value, will be in the middle 90s.

NEXT WEEK HEAT RETURNS: The heat begins to increase as a bubble of high pressure dominates the pattern. While the unofficial end to summer arrives Labor Day weekend, Mother Nature is not ready to let go of the summertime heat and humidity. A string of 90 degree days is likely through Thursday. Hazy, hot, and humid conditions begin Tuesday and continue through Thursday. There is a very low chance for a stray afternoon thunderstorm to pop up each day. The heat index values will run in the middle 90s. A slightly better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms arrives Friday, as a front boundary inches closer from the north. Temperatures are back in the upper 80s.

