Watch: FOXNews coverage of Sen. John McCain lying in state in U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON– The late Senator John McCain will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol with a ceremony honoring his life and service today.

Here is the schedule of today’s events:

1030 — Arrival Ceremony at Capitol, Primary Motorcade (hearse + 5 escalades) arrives U.S. Capitol Building, East Front via Constitution Avenue

1040 — Cabinet enters Rotunda from South

1040 — Family unloads and are escorted through Law Library Door

1045 — Family emerges onto top of East Front Center Steps to receive casket

Processional up steps (House & Senate Sergeants at Arms, Clergy, Casket)

1057 — VP & Mrs. Pence, Senate Majority & Minority Leader, Speaker of House enter Capitol Rotunda

1100 — Funeral Service Begins, Rotunda

Invocation, House Chaplain Rev. Patrick Conroy

Remarks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Remarks, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan

Remarks, Vice President Mike Pence (President of the Senate)

Laying of Wreath by Senate Majority & Minority Leaders

Laying of Wreath by House Speaker

Laying of Wreath by Vice President

Benediction, Senate Chaplain Dr. Barry Black

1200 — Ceremony Concludes.