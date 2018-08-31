Watch: FOXNews coverage of Sen. John McCain lying in state in U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON– The late Senator John McCain will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol with a ceremony honoring his life and service today.
Here is the schedule of today’s events:
1030 — Arrival Ceremony at Capitol, Primary Motorcade (hearse + 5 escalades) arrives U.S. Capitol Building, East Front via Constitution Avenue
1040 — Cabinet enters Rotunda from South
1040 — Family unloads and are escorted through Law Library Door
1045 — Family emerges onto top of East Front Center Steps to receive casket
Processional up steps (House & Senate Sergeants at Arms, Clergy, Casket)
1057 — VP & Mrs. Pence, Senate Majority & Minority Leader, Speaker of House enter Capitol Rotunda
1100 — Funeral Service Begins, Rotunda
Invocation, House Chaplain Rev. Patrick Conroy
Remarks, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
Remarks, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan
Remarks, Vice President Mike Pence (President of the Senate)
Laying of Wreath by Senate Majority & Minority Leaders
Laying of Wreath by House Speaker
Laying of Wreath by Vice President
Benediction, Senate Chaplain Dr. Barry Black
1200 — Ceremony Concludes.