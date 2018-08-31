× York County man to serve up to 12 1/2 years in prison for threatening police on YouTube video

HARRISBURG — A York County man will serve up to 12 1/2 years in prison for threatening to injure police officers and Conewago Township officials in a YouTube video in 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Chad Stoner, 30, of Conewago Township, was sentenced to 150 months imprisonment by U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane for conspiracy, transmitting an interstate communication containing a threat, and illegally possessing an AK-47 semi-automatic weapon.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Stoner was convicted on the charges in December 2017. He pled guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms after those charges were severed by the Court.

Stoner was accused of acting with a co-conspirator, Emily Winand, 28, of Conewago Township, and posting a video on Winand’s YouTube account on which Stoner threatened to injure police officers.

Winand pled guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges in October 2017. She is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

The investigation was conducted by the Harrisburg Resident Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Northern York County Regional Police Department, and the West York Borough Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph J. Terz prosecuted the case.