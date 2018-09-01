× Amtrak to Resume Full Keystone Service and Pennsylvanian Trains on Sunday

Amtrak Keystone Service and Pennsylvanian trains will resume all scheduled service on Sunday, Sept. 2, following a modified schedule on Friday and Saturday due to weather-related issues.

Keystone Service trains operate daily between New York and Harrisburg and Pennsylvanian trains operate daily between New York and Pittsburgh.

Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day.

Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL. Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or our smartphone apps prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.

Amtrak regrets any inconvenience. This information is correct as of the above time and date. Information is subject to change as conditions warrant.

Anyone can subscribe to automated email or text message notifications if Amtrak trains are behind schedule at specific stations. Notifications can be given for up to six trains and stations by either text or email and delivered when you choose – on a single day, every day, or just certain days of the week. Create a subscription at Amtrak.com/delayalerts.

Customers with travel plans can review refund information on Amtrak.com. Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/alerts.

