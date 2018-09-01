Debris collapses parts of Accomac Road in Hellam Township, forces closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. -- Due to Friday's heavy rain, parts of Accomac Road in Hellam Township remained closed this morning.

Debris was strung about and parts of the road completely collapsed due to Friday's rain.

Nearby businesses were forced to completely shutdown.

Today, many residents surveyed the area trying to figure out what to do next.

Clean up efforts continue, while the road will remain closed for now.

Both Lancaster and York counties have issued disaster declarations after Friday night's torrential rains.