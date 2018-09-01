Duck Donuts begins second annual Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program Campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Duck Donuts is kicking off its second annual franchise-wide campaign to raise money for Gabe's Chemo Duck Program.

The nonprofit organization provides education and comfort to families living with childhood cancer.

Duck Donuts in Lancaster says they are happy to help and they make it their mission to help the community.

The money raised in each store will benefit their local Gabe's Chemo Duck Program affiliated children hospitals.

The program includes a plush duck, which is used as an important medical play therapy tool.