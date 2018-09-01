× Eagles set to open season with Nick Foles at quarterback

PHILADELPHIA — After an offseason of questions, speculation and Carson Wentz practice videos, the Eagles plan to open the season with their Super Bowl MVP backup quarterback under center.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Nick Foles will play in Philadelphia’s home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

The Eagles will likely rely on Foles as the starter until Wentz has fully recovered from his season-ending ACL injury that he suffered in 2017.

Foles, the seven-year veteran from the University of Arizona, played in the Eagles last six games last season after Wentz went down. Foles worked as the starter with the first team offense throughout preseason and training camp.

Foles was also the Eagles starter when they played the Falcons during the Divisional round in the 2017 NFL Playoffs, a game that the Eagles won 15-10.