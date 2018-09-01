× Governor Wolf provides update on yesterdays flash flooding and damage assessments

Governor Tom Wolf provided an update on yesterday’s flash flooding and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s (PEMA) ongoing efforts to develop damage assessments and address unmet needs in the impacted counties.

“Yesterday, Pennsylvania experienced significant flash flooding that impacted roads, bridges, homes and critical infrastructure,” Governor Wolf said. “PEMA will work with local municipalities to develop damage assessments and address unmet needs. We continue to urge Pennsylvanians to monitor driving conditions to stay safe this weekend.”

Yesterday, the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center (CRCC) at PEMA was activated in response to flash flooding in central and southcentral Pennsylvania. PEMA is in contact with local emergency management officials to provide damage assessments and to address any unmet needs related to the heavy rains and flash flooding in parts of central and southcentral Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is deploying road construction crews, engineers, and inspectors to assist local municipalities. All local CRCCs are deactivated.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.