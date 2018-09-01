× Heat and humidity return for Labor Day

We are only three short weeks away from the Autumnal Equinox, and Summer still has plans to fill the first of those three weeks with more hazy, hot, and humid days!

The cloudy skies we experienced on Saturday will continue into your day for Sunday. High pressure to our north will slide east and allow a more southerly flow to return to our area – all the while a stalled front draped across Maryland and Delaware keeps our area unsettled with additional chances for showers Sunday afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 80s.

As we head into the beginning of the week, the sun returns, along with the heat and humidity with temperatures around the 90 degree mark for your Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday! Expect stray showers and storms each day, with overnight lows in the low 70s.

A cold front will approach Central Pennsylvania for the end of the week bringing increased chances for showers and storms, but relief from the heat. Highs on Friday may top out in the mid 80s. Saturday looks mostly cloudy with showers, and highs more seasonal in the upper 70s.

Have a great Labor Day weekend!

– Alan Petko