× One arrest made in connection with June 21 shooting in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Cumberland County, Pa. — Carlisle police have made an arrest in relation to a June 21 shooting that resulted in one death.

According to the Carlisle Sentinel, police have arrested 18-year-old Craig Ryan Hines Jr., of Carlisle.

23-year old Michael Burch was shot and killed on East Penn Street in Carlisle at around 3:46 p.m. on June 21.

At the time of the shooting, police said that Burch was specifically targeted, but they were unable to identify why.

Witnesses claimed to that two suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a Chevy Equinox, according to police. The Equinox was located off Lincoln Avenue unattended later that day.