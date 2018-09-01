Roads destroyed, property damaged, bridges wiped out, all because of flash flooding in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHANCEFORD TWP., YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- York and Lancaster Counties issued disaster declarations following Friday's flash flooding.

The rainfall caused bridges to collapse, roads to give-way, and damaged properties all throughout the area. Some people lost property.

Once the rain started, flood waters quickly rose, knocking over fences, dragging cars into creeks, and rushing into basements and barns.

Neighbors call it 'Fenmore Heights, Valley Low' because at its peak Fenmore Road in Chanceford Township is beautiful.

However, when it rains, it pours, and flood waters cover roads, turn lawns into swamps, and damage property.

Virginia Day, a homeowner, blames Muddy Creek and low elevation for the occasional flooding on Fenmore Road.

"This is the Mother's Day flood in 2004," said Virginia Day.

During the 2011 flood, water surrounded her house. Although it wasn't nearly as high as Friday's flooding, Day had quite a scare

"This is Justine. She's 27-years-old. She was in water up to here!" added Day.

A neighbor jumped into action to save this horse's life.

"I was sick to my stomach and worried I should have been closer to the house, and I was worried about my neighbor risking his life to save the horse," explained Day.

Meanwhile, nearby, the flooding closed Laurel and Duff Hollow Road. It also destroyed the Duff Hollow Bridge.

"They just replaced that bridge a year and a half ago, and that bridge was supposed to take anything," explained Tom Kehr, a farmette.

Kehr dealt with his own water damage, fencing knocked over and pulled downstream.

His Alpacas are stuck inside his barn until new fencing is installed.

"I had a lot of friends and church members help me today, and we got a lot of it done," he said.

Kehr made the best of the worst though with some friends. He says he's lucky nothing else was washed away or destroyed.

Officials in York County are urging anyone with flooding damage to submit it so they can get a picture of what it cost.

If there's enough damage, they may be able to seek federal funding to help make repairs.

Click here for a form to submit damage in York County.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency at 717-651-2001.