Two drivers arrested after attempting to avoid DUI checkpoint in York

YORK COUNTY — Two people attempted to flee a DUI checkpoint on I-83 Friday night, while multiple DUI arrests were made.

One driver, Eric Flowers, drove over the median in an attempt to avoid the checkpoint, initiating a police chase. He began throwing bags of crack cocaine, and marijuana out of the car before losing control and crashing into a wall, according to police reports.

Four others were arrested in another vehicle that was stopped at the checkpoint. A passenger, Markkel Davis, attempted to pull out a pistol while exiting a vehicle. All four passengers in the vehicle were arrested, including the driver, Deshawn Thompson.

One officer was treated at York Hospital after being exposed to fentanyl.